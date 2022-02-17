Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Rowan County man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Silver Alert was issued for an 80-year-old missing endangered man from Rowan County last seen in the area of Stirewalt Road in China Grove.

According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, Ernest Dewitt Johnson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Johnson is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Johnson was last seen wearing Wrangler jeans, a Wrangler denim jacket, black boots, and a hat with an American flag on it.

A photo of Johnson was not immediately provided to the media.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Johnson or have seen someone matching his description, you are asked to contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 216-8500.