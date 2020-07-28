Occupied home shot up in Kannapolis, no injuries

Detectives have arrested and charged two suspects for firing a gun at a home with multiple occupants inside.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots on Monday at 8043 Longbriar Drive. Bobby Robbins, a resident who was inside the home with some friends. Robbins says two bullets came through his window when he was in the bedroom.

An initial investigation indicated Kannapolis residents Kayla Rogers, 20, and Jordan Walker, 21, as the suspects and a search began for them.

Both suspects were located and arrested a short time later in Concord. They face multiple charges including firing a weapon into a home. The gun was found inside the suspect’s vehicle.

