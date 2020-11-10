Woman makes bomb threats at Lancaster Zaxby’s

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lancaster woman was arrested Friday for calling in two bomb threats to a Zaxby’s, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

Police said 38-year-old Sheniqua Andrea Cunningham called in the two threats to the Zaxby’s on Highway 9 Bypass West.

Her first call came in shortly before 9 a.m., prompting Lancaster police to search the building. Around 10:45 a.m., when officers were still on scene, a second call was received. Nothing was found during the searches of the restaurant.

Officers said Cunningham originally told them the threats were from a previous Zaxby’s employee but later admitted to investigators that she had given them false information.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of making a bomb threat or conveying false information about a bomb threat.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803- 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803- 283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 803- 289-6040.

