Woman fatally shot in apparent ambush in Salisbury, police say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was fatally shot in what appeared to be an ambush on Tuesday in Rowan County, local officials said on Wednesday.

Officials responded to calls regarding gunshots around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 1300 Gheen Road in Salisbury.

Woodleaf resident April Whitley, 33, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed that Whitley was with two others in a vehicle that was parking when a suspect jumped out from a ditch and started shooting. It is unclear at this time if anybody else was injured, if she was the intended target, or if there are any known suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 866-639-5245.