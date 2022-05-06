SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — This week, The Center for Medicaid Services announced there would be an “involuntary termination” of their services at The Citadel Salisbury, after a state inspection report revealed a series of issues at the facility.

It is a hit that, for now, stings for families.

“They’ll probably get better care somewhere else,” said an unidentified woman Queen City News spoke with whose family member was at the facility, and noted what she felt was neglect inside. Her family member later died at The Citadel Salisbury.

In the state inspection report, employees noted staffing issues as the main concern. However, inspectors noted several issues involving record keeping, residents reportedly not being bathed for about a month, reports of sexual harassment among residents, and some residents not having their wounds re-dressed for days at a time.

“In this case, when there were so many (issues) and they were so significant, it doesn’t really surprise me that they were not able to get those fixed to the satisfaction of the surveyors,” said Dennis Taylor with the North Carolina Nurses Association, who is familiar with the case.

“They’re not going to get any Medicare funding, and most long-term care facilities are depending on having that funding,” he added.

Taylor noted, on average, 90 percent of a facility’s population is served by Medicare or Medicaid.

In a statement to Queen City News from the facility’s owners, Accordius Health, and attributed to the nursing home’s administrator Angela Hooper, they said:

“We are shocked and disappointed at this decision. The progress this nursing home has made to improve the quality of care during a global pandemic is respectable. The staff are heroic. The Citadel improved their quality measures to a 4-star rating from a 2-star rating in only 18 months. We love our residents wholeheartedly and our mission was only to ever share in their lives and make them happy.”

The unannounced inspection that led to the revelation of numerous issues were conducted near the end of February and the early part of March. The facility did launch a plan of correction.

The woman Queen City News spoke with said, in her situation, her family member was taken to the facility by a local hospital and noted she did not have a choice in where to take her loved one. However, she said that may change now.

“They need to be more considerate at where to put people,” she said. “If the place is bad, don’t put people there.”

Medicare services are set to end at The Citadel Salisbury on May 19. Those residents affected will have to move, or pay full price for care at the facility, out of pocket.