SALISBURY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Surveillance photos of a suspect who is being sought in a deadly Salisbury shooting were released Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 9 p.m. Thursday, March 3, near Arlington Street and Freeland Drive. 35-year-old Michael Connor Jr. was found in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect fled the scene and detectives later released surveillance photos of the suspect, who is still on the run.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-638-5262.