A vehicle crashed into an O’Reilly Auto Part store in Salisbury. (photo by the Salisbury Fire Department)

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A vehicle crashed into an auto parts store in Salisbury Thursday morning, causing significant damage to the business, fire officials said.

According to the Salisbury Fire Department, a vehicle crashed into an O’Reilly Auto Part store on Fairson Boulevard.

No one was injured in the crash, officials said.

The building suffered “significant damage.”

FOX 46 Charlotte will provide updates as they become available.