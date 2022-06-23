SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury nursing home that was removed from the Medicare program after having been cited for several health and safety violations has shut down.

Queen City News learned Thursday that The Citadel Salisbury closed on Friday, June 17. Residents and staff were notified on May 24 that the facility was going to close, and all residents were transitioned to other facilities.

The Citadel Salisbury had come under fire with the Department of Health and Human Services for various health and safety violations. DHHS removed the nursing home from the Medicare program on May 19, “due to their failure to meet Medicare’s basic health and safety requirements.”

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said that the termination of the provider agreement was “a last resort” and that the attempts to correct the deficiencies at The Citadel Salisbury had been exhausted.

In the state inspection report, employees noted staffing issues as the main concern. However, inspectors noted several issues involving record-keeping, residents reportedly not being bathed for about a month, reports of sexual harassment among residents, and some residents not having their wounds re-dressed for days at a time.

Queen City News had previously reported on a previous COVID outbreak at the facility.