SALISBURY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Salisbury man has gone missing and both local and state officials are seeking help finding him.

A North Carolina Silver Alert was issued Saturday for 75-year-old Berlin Hilgin. He is described as a 5’9″ Black male weighing 160 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes.

Hilgin is believed to be suffering from some form of cognitive impairment and was last seen in Salisbury. He was last seen wearing an unknown-colored shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information should contact 911.