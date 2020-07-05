Salisbury shooting leaves 2 injured

Salisbury police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a pair of victims to the hospital.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunfire around 4 a.m. Sunday near 200 S. West Street. A large party had been taking place in the residential area before the shooting occurred, the police report indicated.

Two victims suffering from gunshot wounds were found and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear at this time if there is a suspect.

This remains an active and open investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-638-5333.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android