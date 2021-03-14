Salisbury police officer accused of assault turns himself in

SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Salisbury police officer who is accused of an assault on a female and breaking and entering turned himself in on Sunday, according to local authorities.

Malik Byrd, 23, faces multiple charges including assault on a female, breaking and entering, and interfering with a 911 call.

Byrd, who joined the force in 2018, has been placed on administrative leave pending the inquiry into an incident that occurred on Saturday. Byrd turned himself in on Sunday.

It is unclear at this time what exactly happened and the relationship between the victim and Byrd. Injuries are also unknown. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Salisbury PD in the investigation.

Earlier this month Salisbury Police came under scrutiny for a video that surfaced of an aggressive exchange between a K-9 officer and a dog during what appeared to be a training session.

“Officer Byrd’s recent arrest and a previous incident involving another officer are two isolated incidents which in no way reflects the character of the men and women of the Salisbury Police Department,” the department said in a news release.

Salisbury PD has 80 employees.