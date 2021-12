SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Salisbury Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots Tuesday morning near 1300 West Horah Street. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

There is no mention of injuries or an arrest and this remains an active investigation.

Anyone who was near the area or may have home or business surveillance video is encouraged to contact officials at 704-216-7545.