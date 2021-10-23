DEVELOPING: Salisbury PD investigate shooting that sent juvenile to hospital

SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a shooting on Saturday that sent a juvenile to the hospital.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots Saturday near 1200 West Bank Street.

A juvenile was found suffering from injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The extent of the juvenile’s injuries are unknown at this time.

There is no mention of an arrest and it is unclear exactly what led to the shooting. This remains an active investigation and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.