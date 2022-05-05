SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury nursing home that has come under fire for health and safety violations and was the subject of a Queen City News investigation has been removed from the Medicare program.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the agreement with The Citadel Salisbury will be terminated on May 19, 2022, “due to their failure to meet Medicare’s basic health and safety requirements.”

Medicare will soon cease to pay for services to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries admitted after May 19, however, payment may continue for up to 30 days for those who were admitted on or before May 19. Medicare and Medicaid patients will then be relocated to other facilities.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says that the termination of the provider agreement is “generally a last resort” and that the attempts to correct the deficiencies at The Citadel Salisbury had been exhausted.

“In this instance, the CMS has found that The Citadel Salisbury is out of compliance with CMS basic health and safety requirements,” the organization said in a prepared news release.

Patients and family members that are affected by the termination are asked to visit the Care Compare website or the Hospital Compare website for assistance in the relocation process.