SALISBURY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing first-degree murder charges following a homicide from two months ago in Salisbury, police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 to a home on Ludwick Avenue. 39-year-old Elizabeth Clinding was found suffering from an apparent assault. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation identified 35-year-old Antoine McGee as the suspect. Warrants were served by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and McGee is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder.