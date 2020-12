SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46) — An inmate who was being held at the Piedmont Correctional Center is dead as the result of an apparent suicide, authorities said on Monday.

Officials say they found Darrell Black, 54, on Monday around 5 p.m. unresponsive.

Medical staff and parameidcs attempted to resuscitate Black but were ultimately unsuccessful.

An investigation is being conducted. Black was serving a one-year sentence on larceny charges in Stanly County.

