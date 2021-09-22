Salisbury garage ignites in early morning fire

Salisbury

by: Mike Andrews

Posted:

(photo by the Salisbury Fire Department)

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A garage in Salisbury became fully engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning, according to the Salisbury Fire Department.

Fire officials said firefighters were called to a burning structure on Bringle Ferry Road around 5:47 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews engaged the fire that was burning in what officials described as a 25’x50’ garage or body shop.

(photo by the Salisbury Fire Department)

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the blaze.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

