Salisbury garage ignites in early morning fire

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A garage in Salisbury became fully engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning, according to the Salisbury Fire Department.
Fire officials said firefighters were called to a burning structure on Bringle Ferry Road around 5:47 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews engaged the fire that was burning in what officials described as a 25’x50’ garage or body shop.
Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the blaze.
Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage
Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts
Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts