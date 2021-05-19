Salisbury fugitive caught with crystal meth and marijuana

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Salisbury woman who was already wanted on outstanding warrants was nabbed by the sheriff’s office this week after a traffic stop, authorities said on Wednesday.
Officials observed a known fugitive, Salisbury resident Mary Phillips, 47, riding as a passenger in a vehicle down US-29 on Tuesday.
A traffic stop was conducted and crystal meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia was discovered and Phillips was arrested.
Phillips faces multiple charges including multiple drug possession charges.