Salisbury couple arrested for stealing trailer and store merchandise

Two Salisbury 30-year-olds are under arrest after an investigation led detectives to identify them as suspects in a theft that occurred last month in Rowan County.

A utility trailer was reported stolen from Clyde Pool Road on July 2. A vehicle description was made and Salisbury residents Crystal Smith, 36, and Matthew Lee, 35, were identified as the suspects, and a search began for the two of them.

Smith was found in what officials described as a suspicious vehicle. Meth and several stolen items from a retail store valuing over $3,000 were found in her possession. The trailer, valued at $3,000,, was also located.

The police report indicated that the stolen items had been taken from Lowes, Dicks Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Big Lots, Hobby Lobby, Loves Travel Stop, Walmart, and Home Goods.

Lee was also taken into custody. Both face multiple charges including larceny, and drug possession.

