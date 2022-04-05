SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After months of delays and reworking, Salisbury City Council voted unanimously on implementing a social district in their downtown.

The district would allow customers to bring alcoholic beverages outside of bars and restaurants and into other participating downtown businesses. Patrons would not be allowed to leave the boundaries with their alcohol, and all beverages would be consumed in designated cups.

The concept of social districts in North Carolina cities and towns became viable in Sept. 2021, when Governor Roy Cooper signed the bill into law. The goal was to help businesses recover from financial losses endured during the pandemic.

Kannapolis implemented a social district shortly after the law was passed.

“A small visit to downtown Kannapolis answers a lot of those questions. The social district, by all accounts, has been very successful in other cities that have implemented them,” said Salisbury Social District Task Force Chairperson Samantha Haspel.

The Salisbury Social District Taskforce says they polled downtown business owners to gauge interest in creating the social district. They said nearly all were in favor.

“It’s really hard to say no to something that so many people feel will be a boon to our downtown,” said Downtown Development Director Sada Troutman.

Still, concerns about safety and enforcement have some residents and business owners wary.

“I guess we’re just concerned if the police presence is going to enforce keeping everyone inside the of the district because after they leave our establishment, it’s kind of out of our hands as far as being able to do anything about it,” said Branson Hurst, who owns The Fish Bowl, a bar in downtown Salisbury.

Initially, the proposed district boundaries included the entire municipal services district. Since then, new drafts have scaled back the boundaries and hours to only include businesses that would truly benefit.

“Originally, they tried to push it through very quickly, just to get it through. And then after some consideration, they kind of slowed their pace down to make sure they did it the correct way,” said Hurst.

As proposed, the social district would be operational from 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. every day. Hours at Bell Tower Green would be from 5 p.m. until closing in the Winter and from 6 p.m. to closing in the Summer.

Amidst the proposed compromises and changes, there is one common goal: making Salisbury a place locals and visitors can enjoy effectively and safely.

“As a business owner, I hope it’s going to do great things for my business. As somebody who loves Salisbury, I hope it’s going to do amazing things for our city,” said Haspel.