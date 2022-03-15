SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Though Salisbury City Council was scheduled to vote on creating a downtown social district Tuesday evening, they decided to hold off on their vote until their April meeting.

Council members wanted to make some changes to the boundaries of the proposed district, to eliminate any boundaries along alleyways.

The social district would allow downtown patrons to carry alcoholic beverages outside within the district, so long as the alcohol was purchased at a bar or restaurant and is carried in a designated cup.

“This is actually a very strict program, and so there are a lot of steps that have to go into place for businesses to be able to participate and for people to be able to purchase and engage in this district,” said Salisbury Downtown Development Director Sada Troutman.

Establishing social districts in North Carolina became legal in 2021 through a state effort to help businesses recover from financial losses during the pandemic. Kannapolis approved their social district in September.

“Salisbury is really interested in using this as a way to make our downtown more of a destination,” said Troutman.

Still, some Salisbury residents have concerns about bringing the party outside.

“I wouldn’t do it. I definitely wouldn’t do it. Because you got to get in your car and go home,” said Mary Helen Corpening.

“I have grandchildren that like to come downtown for certain things, and I don’t want it to be inappropriate for them,” said Robin Augustine.

Others see the district for what it is intended to be.

“I think it’ll cause more positive than negative. It’ll create more businesses to come over here, and that’s what Salisbury needs,” said Edwin Godinez.

Under the proposal, the social district would be in effect from 12 a.m. – 12 p.m. every day, with the only exception being Bell Tower Green Park. Social district hours at the park would start at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., depending on the time of year.

Salisbury City Council is expected to hold a final vote on the social district at their April 5 meeting. If it is approved, it would go into effect May 1.