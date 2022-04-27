(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Some extra money will be coming to Rowan-Salisbury teachers in June, not from federal COVID funds but from the state.

The district will pay around $825 dollars to teachers from a “Low Wealth Supplemental Fund.” The goal is to help make supplemental pay in lower wealth counties more equal to more populous counties.

Rowan-Salisbury received around $1.4 million dollars in Low Wealth Supplemental money from the state. They’ll use $64,000 of their own local funds to provide the $825 bonus to pre-k teachers and assistant principals as well. District administrative staff and classified employees, such as bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and custodians, are not included in the bonus.

“I think a lot of people are feeling like, ‘this isn’t what I signed up for.’ This is a completely different scenario,” said Rowan-Salisbury science educator Rena Taylor regarding what being a teacher is currently like.

Rowan-Salisbury has an attrition rate of 8.1% this school year. That’s on par with the state average of 8.3%.

Teachers being forced to take on extra responsibilities during the pandemic is one of the reasons the federal government provided extra funding to school districts. In December, Rowan-Salisbury Schools used about $6.5 million of that funding to give employees a $2,000 bonus. In October, the district is planning to do the same thing, only this time, they’ll prorate the bonus based on the amount of staff work. For example, a full-time employee will get $2,000, whereas a 50% employee will get $1,000.

“It may offer a little added incentive to stay here since it is a retention bonus. If a teacher or someone was to quit, then they would not be eligible for this,” said board chairman Dean Hunter.

The problem is that teachers like Taylor aren’t sure one-time bonuses are the best way to get teachers to stick around. It’s why she and the Rowan-Salisbury Association of Educators started a petition for the district to increase their yearly salary supplement to $4,000.

“Hearing the board say, ‘we value you not only now, not only that you stay right now, but you’re in it for the long haul,’ I think would be really valuable,” said Taylor.

Another issue the Association is fighting for is increased wages for classified employees, who won’t be included in June’s $825 bonus. In November, the district raised its minimum wage to $15/hour. Now, they say they’re planning to ask for even more.