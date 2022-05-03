SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A historic restaurant for sale in Salisbury has an unlikely buyer: Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

Richard’s BBQ Restaurant has been a staple in downtown Salisbury since 1979, but its owner, Richard Monroe, says it may soon be time to hang up his apron. So, he approached his next-door neighbors, Rowan-Salisbury Schools, about purchasing his property. Interestingly, the district was very interested and say they plan to keep the restaurant as is.

“I think the best way for students to learn and b able to do really well in the real world after school is to be in those real-world-type situations. And that restaurant certainly provides that,” said Rowan-Salisbury Schools Chief Operating Officer Anthony Vann.

Vann says the district hopes to use the restaurant as a place for Career and Technical Education students to practice their culinary and customer service skills. During the summer, it’s also where the district’s nutrition team could prepare meals.

“Right now, we work out of multiple schools during the summer, but that also poses some challenges because during the summer is the only time our maintenance department can do certain tasks,” said Vann.

The district would purchase the property with their own funds, costing around $440,000. Rowan County Commission was supposed to vote on the project at their May 2 meeting but ended up postponing the vote.

“As we make our decisions based on what’s best for our students and preparing our students, I think this is, in my opinion, this would be a slam dunk,” said Vann.

Monroe did not want to be interviewed about the sale yet, but he said he’s still negotiating the terms of the sale with the school district. Vann hopes things will be finalized in the next school year.