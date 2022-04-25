SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New data from Salisbury Police has Chief Jerry Stokes feeling optimistic about the future of the city.

The police department’s quarterly crime report shows violent crime in Salisbury dropped 22% in 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. Violent crime in Salisbury had been on a steady decline for more than 20 years prior to the pandemic and hit an all-time low in 2020 (31 violent crimes reported in the first quarter). Then in 2021, violent crimes nearly doubled.

Now, Chief Stokes attributes recent economic development in Rowan County and the department’s ability to get back to face-to-face community policing for the latest drop in crime. In the first quarter of 2022, Salisbury had a total of 48 violent crime incidents.

“Hopefully, and the full expectation is that next year in 2023, we would be back to that historic low that we saw those couple years prior to the pandemic,” he said.

Aggravated assaults with guns dropped 49 percent, and shootings into occupied dwellings dropped 59%.

“Some of the recent numbers that we have seen from the county is that our unemployment numbers are now half of what they were a year ago. We’ve seen a lot of development in the county, which means a lot of jobs.”

Despite the drop, many locals still categorize Salisbury as having a major crime problem.

“It’s been a real problem for a while,” said Michael Doran. “Salisbury has its reputation for a reason.”

Lifelong Salisbury native Terry Cathcart says he’s noticed the decline, but the crime issues and reputation of his west side neighborhood are bad enough that he’s considered leaving town all together.

“You hear shots when you’re in bed, and don’t nobody want to go through that all the time. I want to be safe,” said Cathcart.

Among the crimes that increased this year are motor vehicle thefts (up 36 percent) and larcenies from motor vehicles (up 13 percent). This is on par with a rising national trend of increased motor vehicle thefts.

Meanwhile, officer recruitment and retention are nationwide issues that Salisbury is not immune to. Currently, the department is 85.5% staffed. Chief Stokes says being short-staffed can sometimes interfere with the department’s ability to get out into neighborhoods and engage with the community, which helps lower crime.