Overnight Homicide: 1 dead, 2 injured in Salisbury shooting

SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway in Salisbury following a deadly overnight shooting that one person dead and two others injured, Salisbury Police said on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding multiple people being shot around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday near 800 Jackson Street.

Three victims were found suffering from injuries. One victim has been pronounced dead while the two others were transported to Novant’s Rowan medial center to be treated.

Detectives remained on the scene through Sunday morning.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.