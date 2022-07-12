SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Beginning in January, Livingstone College will introduce its very first graduate program, helping the college get one step closer to its goal of becoming a university.

In June, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) announced they were granting Livingstone Level III status. That means they are eligible to offer graduate programs, such as their very first Master of Business Administration.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Kelli Randall says graduate programs have been in high demand among graduating seniors and professionals in the Salisbury community who want to go back to school. Already, Randall says she has a list of more than 100 interested people. For a college with about 1,000 undergraduate students, that’s 10 percent of their current enrollment.

In fact, interest is so high, Livingstone is already planning to increase the size of its inaugural master’s class from 30 students to 75 students.

“As the world changes, as the market changes, as the student population, student demands and needs change, the onus is on the college or institution to expand to meet those needs and requests,” said Randall. “We found immense student interest and we were preparing our well-educated students to go on to other colleges and universities.”

SACSCOC will do a ‘check-in’ of the program about six months after it starts. If it meets their standards, Livingstone will then be able to create even more graduate programs. Randall says they already have several other post-graduate degree offerings in the pipeline. Ultimately, she says the goal is to create a whole graduate school and reach university status.

With the addition of more programs in the future, Randall believes the school can increase overall enrollment by up to 400 students.

“One of the things that I like about this institution is that it’s not shy about making the investment,” she said. “I’m excited about the fact that the program has been well-received, and we have high student interest.”

Students who are interested in applying for the MBA program must have a bachelor’s degree in business, finance, or a related field. They must have attained at least a 2.7 GPA, and submit a resume, cover letter, and personal statement. The school is not requiring an entry test, like the GRE.