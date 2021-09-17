Juvenile petitioned for homicide after 14-year-old shot, killed playing video games in Salisbury home

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A juvenile was petitioned for homicide Friday for their involvement in the death of a 14-year-old boy shot and killed while playing video games in the basement of a home in Salisbury last weekend, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Police said the teen was accidentally shot when a group of juveniles was passing around a gun in the basement of a home on Maple Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Investigators identified the gun as stolen from an outside location.

The 14-year-old boy, a Salisbury High School student, was transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Following the incident, Salisbury Police officials pleaded for parents to educate their children about gun safety.

“Talk to your kids. Make sure they understand that guns can kill and that safety is paramount,” said Sgt. Russell DeSantis.

Police said the petition was served Friday and the juvenile was released back into the custody of their guardian.