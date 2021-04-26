I-85 motorcycle passenger killed in tractor-trailer collision

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman riding as a passenger on the back of a motorcycle on I-85 was killed after being ejected and being struck by a tractor-trailer this weekend, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed to FOX 46 on Monday.

Officials responded to calls regarding the accident at 3 p.m. in the I-85 southbound lanes near mile marker 70 in Rowan County.

An initial investigation revealed that a motorcycle lost control for unknown reasons. Both the driver and the passenger were ejected and the yet-to-be-identified female passenger was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer in the roadway.

The driver was also being treated for injuries sustained.

This remains an active investigation.