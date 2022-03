SALISBURY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide occurred overnight in Salisbury on Saturday, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Homicide investigators were on the scene of the incident around 3:30 a.m. near 400 Ludwick Avenue.

There is no mention of an arrest or motive given and this remains an active investigation. We’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.