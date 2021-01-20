Home invaders beat elderly Salisbury man who was letting his dog out, officials say

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An elderly man was beaten by two suspects who invaded his home while he was letting his dog out, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a home invasion around midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at a Salisbury home located at 885 Little Crane Cove.

Thomas Eller, 92, told authorities he had been beaten and robbed by two suspects. Eller stated he had gone to let his dog out before going to bed when he was attacked by two white men wearing masks. The suspects forced him back into the home and began beating and kicking him. They demanded access to a safe, which he told them he did not have in the home, and the suspects fled.

Eller was treated for a gash in the back of his head and mouth, a brain bruise, and lost two teeth.

EMS, Rowan County Fire, and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office were among the departments that responded to the incident. This remains an active investigation.