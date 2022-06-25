SALISBURY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A shoplifting suspect was injured after being struck by a police vehicle that was in pursuit, the Salisbury Police Department said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Saturday morning at a Walmart on Arlington Street.

The suspect, 45-year-old Joshua Goodman, was observed leaving the scene on a bicycle and a pursuit ensued. One of the officers during the pursuit lost traction of her vehicle and struck Goodman, the report indicated.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Salisbury Police identified the officer as Officer C.L. Debonis and per-protocol has been put on administrative leave and underwent drug and alcohol screening. State Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.