Fire destroys Salisbury home and displaces 7 people

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fire destroyed a home Wednesday afternoon in Salisbury, displacing seven people according to fire investigators.

According to Bostian Heights Fire Department, investigators were called out around 4 p.m. to the 4000 block of Mt. Hope Church Road near El Camino Drive. No one was home at the time when the fire started and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. The American Red Cross was brought in to assist the displaced residents.