Fire crews knock down fire at Salisbury law firm, arson investigators on scene

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Firefighters knocked down a blaze Thursday morning at a law firm in Salisbury, according to the Salisbury Fire Department.
Officials said crews responded to the Whitley and Jordon Law Firm at 305 N. Main Street around 2:10 a.m. Thursday.
Firefighters contained the fire to two downstairs offices. The building suffered damage from smoke, heat and water.
Fire officials said an arson investigator is on the scene and are being assisted by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
