Fire crews knock down fire at Salisbury law firm, arson investigators on scene

Salisbury
Posted: / Updated:

Whitley and Jordon Law Firm Fire (photo by Salisbury Fire Department)

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Firefighters knocked down a blaze Thursday morning at a law firm in Salisbury, according to the Salisbury Fire Department.

Officials said crews responded to the Whitley and Jordon Law Firm at 305 N. Main Street around 2:10 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters contained the fire to two downstairs offices. The building suffered damage from smoke, heat and water.

Fire officials said an arson investigator is on the scene and are being assisted by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral