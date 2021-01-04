Drive-by shooting in Salisbury injures innocent bystander

SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A drive-by shooting in Salisbury left an innocent bystander suffering from a gunshot wound on Monday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 10 a.m. on Monday near Southern Motors located at 1605 S Main Street.

An unidentified 24-year-old Hispanic male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the leg and was transported to Rowan Regional Hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

An initial investigation showed three suspects driving a silver Cadillac CTS drove past a Jeep on Mooresville Road towards S Main Street. One of the suspects was in the back seat of the Cadillac hanging out of the window and fired shots into the Jeep striking the jeep several times.

The victim was a bystander who was standing next to a pickup truck at the dealership and was inadvertently struck by a bullet, the police report indicated.

The suspects are described as three males wearing black masks. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-638-5333.

