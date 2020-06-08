Deadly shooting in Salisbury

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 10 p.m. Sunday near 800 Green Street. Multiple gunshot wound victims were found and transported to multiple hospitals.

One of the victims, Henry Wilder Jr., 33, was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The second victim, D’Andre Mitchell, 24, was listed in good condition. The initial police report said there was a third victim but did not identify that person.

There does not appear to be a suspect at this time. This remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-638-5333.

