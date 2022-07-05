SALISBURY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in Salisbury after a man was found shot to death, the Salisbury Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around midnight Tuesday near 121 Oakwood Ave. 30-year-old Dwayne Coward was found by officers and emergency personnel suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no mention of a suspect or motive in the shooting.

CSI was among the departments on the scene and this remains an active investigation.