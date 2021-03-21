Deadly shooting in Salisbury homicide investigation

SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was killed in a shooting that occurred in Salisbury on Sunday, officials said.

Officials responded to calls regarding the shooting on Sunday at 703 wilson Road. Grover Jones Jr., 32, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Novant Rowan Medcial Center with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Jones sustained one gunshot wound, the police report indicated.

There is no mention yet of a suspect. Detectives remained on the scene midday on Sunday continuing to collect evidence.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and this remains an active investigation.