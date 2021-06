SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Salisbury Police are investigating an overnight homicide at an apartment complex on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 4 a.m. at the Zion Hills apartment complex near Brenner Ave.

A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.