SALISBURY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and an off-duty firefighter was injured in a shooting Thursday morning, the Salisbury Police Department said.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 9 a.m. on Thursday to a home on Sunset Drive. Two men were found in the front yard of the home suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital where one of them was pronounced dead.

The other victim was an off-duty firefighter, according to the police report. It’s unclear at this time what the extent of his injuries are.

There is no motive or mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.