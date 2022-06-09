SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new initiative in Salisbury kicked off Thursday with the goal of bringing law enforcement closer to the community it serves.

The first of four “Cultivating Community Conversations” took place in Salisbury’s West End neighborhood. It’s all part of a $25,000 grant Salisbury Police received from the Duke Energy Foundation.

Several years ago, SPD says they started to put more emphasis on community policing, but COVID put a halt to their efforts. The grant and conversations mark a return to their goal of bridging the gap between police officers and the community.

The West End neighborhood isn’t the place seniors like Joyce Smyre say it once was.

“All the homes were kept immaculate. You wouldn’t believe it. Even if you came by and seen a piece of paper in the yard, you would pick up that paper,” said Smyre. “I know it will never be like it was, but I’d love to see change.”

Though violent crime in Salisbury has dropped 20% from 2021, Salisbury Police report the West End still has the highest concentration of violence.

“West End has had unfortunately kind of a lengthy history on crime issues, and we really started to concentrate our patrols – our directed patrols, our foot patrols – in the areas that we’re seeing those problems,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes.

Among the issues people want addressed are speeding, blighted properties, and guns. But the root of all the problems seems to be a lack of trust between police officers and the neighborhood’s younger generation.

“A lot of times people on the west side feel like the officers don’t really care about them or their safety,” said one resident during Thursday’s meeting.

Trying to repair that relationship is the purpose of these meetings: showing the community that officers are just people, and officers that the community needs their help.

“There’s an old African proverb that says Harambe: a coming together,” said West End resident Deedee Wright.

The date and location for the next community conversation hasn’t been announced.