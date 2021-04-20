Brush fire breaks out in Salisbury, multiple units responding

SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Firefighters worked to control a brush fire that broke out in Salisbury on Tuesday, local officials said.

Officials responded to calls regarding the brush fire Tuesday afternoon near 1514 W Jake Alexander Blvd. near Industrial Drive behind Salisbury Power Equipment. Additional trucks and manpower were being requested, Salisbury FD tweeted.





Credit: Salisbury FD

Additional units were called in including Franklin Fire, Miller’s Ferry Fire, and South Salisbury Fire.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Wednesday for most of the Charlotte area and surrounding areas citing. Dry conditions and gusty winds could make fires grow out of control, according to Fox 46 Cheif Meteorologist Tara Lane said. Outdoor burning is not recommended during this time.

The North Carolina Forest Service was also among those that responded to the scene.