Bicyclist killed by train in Salisbury

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a train in Salisbury overnight Tuesday, according to authorities.

Emergency officials responded to calls shortly after midnight near E. Council St. and Depot St. A bicyclist was located after having been fatally struck by a Norfolk Southern train.

The initial investigation indicated that the bicyclist disobeyed the railroad crossing stop arms and entered the intersection of the tracks.

The name of the victim is not being released until the family is notified.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Norfolk Southern in no way contributed to the collision, according to the police report.