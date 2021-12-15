Arrest made in last week’s Salisbury shooting

SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred last week in Rowan County, Salisbury Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots last Tuesday near 1300 West Horah Street. An initial investigation revealed 29-year-old James Edward Jr. as the suspect and members of SLED arrested him last Thursday at a home in South Carolina.

The warrant issued on Edward was for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

He is currently awaiting extradition back to Rowan County.