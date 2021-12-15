Arrest made in last week’s Salisbury shooting

Salisbury

by: Jesse Ullmann

Posted: / Updated:

SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred last week in Rowan County, Salisbury Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots last Tuesday near 1300 West Horah Street. An initial investigation revealed 29-year-old James Edward Jr. as the suspect and members of SLED arrested him last Thursday at a home in South Carolina.

The warrant issued on Edward was for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

He is currently awaiting extradition back to Rowan County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories