SALISBURY N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The annual Cheerwine Festival saw patrons come out in droves after last year’s celebration was canceled due to COVID.

The street in Salisbury, Cheerwine’s home, was packed with quintessential fair snacks, arts, crafts, jewelry, beer, and of course — plenty of Cheerwine.

There was also plentiful Cheerwine swag from t-shirts and hats to mugs and even Cheerwine-infused lip balm.

Local vendors lined block after block plus there was a beer garden with Cheerwine-inspired beer.

The festival ended with the music headliner, the Spin Doctors, filling in for Blues Traveler who had to cancel due to illness.