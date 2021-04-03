3 injured in Salisbury restaurant shooting

SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect has been arrested for shooting and injuring three people at a Salisbury restaurant, local authorities say.

Officials responded to calls regarding gunshots at Los Arcos, located at 1311 Klumac Road around 10 p.m. on Friday. Three gunshot wound victims were located. Two were transported to Baptist Hospital in critical condition and one was treated on the scene and released.

An initial investigation revealed a suspect fled the scene and a description of the vehicle was obtained. The vehicle was located a short time later along Highway 601 and Hugo Alonso, 20, was arrested.

Alonso faces multiple charges and is being held under a $1 million bond.

It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting or what the relationship is between the victims and the suspect.

This remains an active investigation.