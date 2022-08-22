Light tower lit at a stadium during nightime.Light tower lit at a stadium during nightime.

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were injured in a crowd at a Salisbury high school football stadium following false reports of gunshots being fired, the Salisbury Police Department said.

Officers responded to calls regarding reports of gunshots Friday night, Aug. 19, at the football stadium at Salisbury High School.

While investigators discovered that no gunshots had been fired and discovered no guns, three people suffered injuries after falling in the crowd, including two who suffered minor injuries, police said.

All students were moved off campus and the game was called off. It is unclear what exactly led to the reports of gunfire and we’ll have more information on this as it comes into the newsroom.