SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 27-year-old was stabbed to death in what Salisbury Police are describing as a homicide, officers said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a stabbing around 3 a.m. Tuesday at 115 Pearl Street. Arturo Alonso, 27, was found suffering from a stab wound and was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no motive at this time and no mention of an arrest. This remains an active investigation.