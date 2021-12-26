27-year-old man killed in Salisbury shooting on Christmas Day

Salisbury

by: Jesse Ullmann

SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 27-year-old man died from a gunshot wound on Christmas Day and the police are investigating the incident as a homicide, department officials confirmed with Fox 46 on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 9 p.m. Christmas Day near 400 Laurel Pointe Circle. 27-year-old Raheem Johnson was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Salisbury Police tell Fox 46 they are investigating this incident as a homicide.

There is no mention of a suspect and no motive has been given for the shooting. This remains an active investigation.

