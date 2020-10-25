2 dead in Salisbury double homicide, police say

Salisbury Police say two people were killed in an apparent double homicide this weekend.

Officers responded to calls regarding multiple fatalities at 1012 Lincolnton Road around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Two victims were found dead inside the home. Officials say they are investigating the cause of death and are deeming it a double homicide right now.

This remains an active investigation.

