SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators have arrested ten people on various charges after a months-long investigation into illegal drugs and alcohol sales in Salisbury.

According to North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, the investigation stemmed from complaints of illegal drug activity at ABC-licensed convenience stores. Special agents also identified several illegal alcohol businesses operating out of homes.

Investigators executed search warrants at three different locations on Friday seizing two handguns, crack cocaine, approximately one pound of marijuana, and a large amount of cash.

The following people were arrested and charged: